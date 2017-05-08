Ottawa River crests and cities brace for flood cleanup

The Ottawa River finally crested on Monday after days of rising waters, but the damage has already been done to hundreds of homes in the National Capital Region.

The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, was on hand Monday morning with other municipal officials to provide an update on the city’s response to the flooding, which has been particularly bad in the regions of Britannia, Cumberland, Constance Bay, Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour and MacLarens Landing.

WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc on Canadian cities

Given that the city has enough resources to handle the disaster, Watson explained, there has been no need to declare a state of emergency or call in the army.

A total of 310 homes have been affected by flooding in Ottawa, the mayor said, and hundreds of volunteers have joined the effort to deploy sandbags and assist evacuated families. The city expects it will need people to come out and donate their time for at least another three weeks.

Anyone who wants to help can register online.

Officials are also planning three town-hall meetings in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 9, to help residents get more information and ask questions.

Nepean Sportsplex from 1 to 2 p.m.

RJ Kennedy Arena, Cumberland from 3:30 to 4: 30 p.m.

W. Carleton Community Complex from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On the other side of the Ottawa River, in Gatineau, things were even more dire on Monday.

Federal and provincial workers who commute over the river each day were told to stay home to keep traffic to a minimum. The city has declared a state of emergency and the Canadian Forces have been brought in to help.

A total of 443 buildings have been evacuated and 794 people have been displaced, the city said Monday morning. Just under 250 homes have had their power cut.

IN PHOTOS: Flooding ravages municipalities across Quebec

Even as the water levels in the Ottawa River reached a peak, however, Mother Nature was throwing new obstacles in front of troops, emergency workers and volunteers in both cities. The temperature dipped to near freezing in the morning and snow fell sporadically throughout the day.

Ottawa’s city manager, Steve Kanellakos, said he expects the aftermath of the floods will be very difficult. As people re-enter their homes, he said, they will encounter mould, poor water quality, sewer and septic issues, and mountains of debris that will need to be cleared out.

“The images don’t capture the significance of the situation,” he said.

City teams, including people who can offer psychological support, will be going door-to-door to help, Kanellakos added.

Residents affected by the flooding can usually receive financial support from their provincial government. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard were both expected in the National Capital Region on Monday afternoon to tour the devastation.

At the federal level, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a flooded community in Quebec on Sunday. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are expected to speak about the disaster response at 1:15 p.m. ET.

— Check back for more updates.