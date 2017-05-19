Everything you ever wanted to know about maple syrup

It’s sweet, it’s delicious and it’s super Canadian.

Canada produces about 80 per cent of the world’s pure maple syrup, Statistics Canada notes. In fact, Quebec alone makes up over 90 per cent of the country’s production.

In 2015, Canada produced 8,908 gallons of maple syrup, with exports valued at $360 million.

The sweet stuff is pricey

But with this price tag also comes the thieves. In 2016, thieves stole $150,000 worth of maple syrup from a Montreal container yard.

And earlier this year, three men convicted in connection with an $18 million maple syrup heist in Quebec were sentenced to between two and eight years of prison.

How it’s made

According to Pure Canada Maple, producing the sugar alternative takes six steps. Sap is gathered between March and April, and is later boiled down to real maple syrup.

“As it boils, water evaporates and becomes denser and sweeter. Sap boils until it reaches the density of maple syrup,” the site adds.

For other maple syrup products like butter, taffy or sugar, the sap is boiled even longer before being shipped out.

Watch the video above to learn even more about Canada’s sweetest export.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, History has unveiled a slate of digital shorts, titled Thank You, Canada, reflecting our historical successes and milestones. They’ll be rolling out from now until Canada Day (July 1).

History and Global News are Corus Entertainment properties.



