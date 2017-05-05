New beetle discovered in New Brunswick, named after Canada 150

Say hello to a newly discovered species of beetle — with a Canadian connection. It will be named in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The Apimela canadensis is a small rove beetle that only measures 2-4 millimetre in length, first found in New Brunswick in the Jacquet River Gorge Protected Area.

It was named and described by Natural Resources Canada’s Dr. Jan Limaszewski and first collected by Dr. Reginald Webster, a research scientist based in Fredericton, N.B.

According to a press release from Natural Resources Canada, the Apimela canadensis lives in sand and gravel along rivers and streams.

While it has only been found in New Brunswick it would likely be found in Quebec and possibly Ontario.