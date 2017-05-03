Canada 150: Share photos of your Centennial souvenirs

Help us celebrate a great milestone by sending us photos of your Canadian centennial memorabilia!

Canada is turning the big 150, and Global News is celebrating the milestone with exclusive coverage and special interactive features.

To celebrate 150 years of Canada, we need your help looking back at Canada’s last big birthday — Canada’s centennial in 1967.

The Canadian centennial was a year-long celebration in 1967 marking 100 years since Canada’s Confederation. The year was celebrated with special events, infrastructure projects, and of course, commemorative merchandise.

From lapel pins to tableware, silver dollars to scarves, there’s likely a piece of vintage Centennial Canadiana tucked away in a closet — or maybe occupying a prominent spot in the living room.

We want to see it.

Send us photos of memorabilia, souvenirs and swag that marked Canada’s 100th birthday. You can upload your photos to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #Can100Swag, or email us your photo at socialdesk@globalnews.ca. Your submission may be used in Global News coverage.