May 8, 2017 11:01 am

Guardrail saves rally car driver from plunging off cliff in heart-stopping crash

By Online Video Producer  Global News

Video of a rally car driver losing control during a race event on along the mountainous roads if the Canary Islands is proving the effectiveness of guardrails.

European Rally Championship driver Tomasz Kasperczyk took a corner too fast and slammed into the steel safety barrier, saving him and his co-driver, Damian Syty, from plunging off the cliff.

“I put the brake [on] but nothing happened, I had no pressure,” Kasperczyk said to FIA ERC. “I am really, really lucky I don’t fall down because [the drop] was really deep … the car was not like new, it was broken, but we are okay, that is the most important thing.”

The car came to a rest as it dangled off the mountain’s ledge, allowing Kasperczyk and Syty to escape the vehicle to safety.

“After a few minutes, when I got out of the car, I see this hill and I was really, really scared,” Kasperczyk added.

