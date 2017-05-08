2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards: The complete winners list
The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards are expected to be a unique affair. The event mark’s the first time both movies and television shows will be vying for a scrumptious Golden Popcorn.
Furthermore, the awards show is breaking down the gender wall by exclusively awarding artists in non-gendered categories: that means bye-bye to actors and actresses in separate categories.
The event will be hosted by actor and comedian Adam DeVine, marking his debut big-time hosting gig at an awards show. See the full list of winners below.
Show of the Year:
WINNER: Stranger Things
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
This Is Us
Movie of the Year:
WINNER: Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Best Host:
WINNER: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Tearjerker:
WINNER: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
Next Generation:
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya
Chrissy Metz
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Fight Against the System:
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Get Out
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Best Kiss:
WINNER: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Duo:
WINNER: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best Actor in a Show:
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Best Actor in a Movie:
WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Best Comedic Performance
WINNER: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Generation Award:
WINNER: Fast and Furious franchise
Trending (Presented by Time Inc.’s Instant):
WINNER: Run The World (Girls) Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil (CBS)
“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon(NBC)
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)
Best Villain:
WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Best Documentary:
WINNER: 13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Hero:
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Best American Story:
WINNER: Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Musical Moment (Powered by truth®):
WINNER: You Can’t Stop The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live! (NBC)
Beauty and the Beast – Ariana Grande and John Legend – (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake – Trolls (20th Century Fox)
How Far I’ll Go – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
City of Stars – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)
Be That As It May – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down (Netflix)
You’re the One That I Want – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)
