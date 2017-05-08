2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards: The complete winners list

The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards are expected to be a unique affair. The event mark’s the first time both movies and television shows will be vying for a scrumptious Golden Popcorn.

Furthermore, the awards show is breaking down the gender wall by exclusively awarding artists in non-gendered categories: that means bye-bye to actors and actresses in separate categories.

The event will be hosted by actor and comedian Adam DeVine, marking his debut big-time hosting gig at an awards show. See the full list of winners below.

RELATED: Who’s attending the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards?

Show of the Year:

WINNER: Stranger Things

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

This Is Us

Movie of the Year:

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best Host:

WINNER: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Tearjerker:

WINNER: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

Next Generation:

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Fight Against the System:

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Get Out

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Best Kiss:

WINNER: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Duo:

WINNER: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best Actor in a Show:

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Best Actor in a Movie:

WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Best Comedic Performance

WINNER: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Generation Award:

WINNER: Fast and Furious franchise

Trending (Presented by Time Inc.’s Instant):

WINNER: Run The World (Girls) Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil (CBS)

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon(NBC)

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)

Best Villain:

WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Allison Williams – Get Out

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Best Documentary:

WINNER: 13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Hero:

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Best American Story:

WINNER: Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Musical Moment (Powered by truth®):

WINNER: You Can’t Stop The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live! (NBC)

Beauty and the Beast – Ariana Grande and John Legend – (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake – Trolls (20th Century Fox)

How Far I’ll Go – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

City of Stars – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Be That As It May – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down (Netflix)

You’re the One That I Want – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)