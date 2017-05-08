Fundraiser for fiancee of Arva Flour Mills owner who died Friday

A fundraising campaign has already exceeded its goal for the fiancee of a man who died late last week after being found in an Arva pond.

Steve Matthews, a co-owner of the Arva Flour Mill, drowned Friday afternoon while using a jet ski.

READ MORE: OPP investigating drowning of 43-year-old man in Arva

Paramedics tried to revive the 43-year-old at the scene, but were unsuccessful. An autopsy was scheduled to be completed over the weekend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Matthews’ fiancee, Carrie MacGregor, whom Matthews proposed to just over two weeks ago.

In just one day, the campaign has already exceeded its $10,000 goal.

The couple had been together for more than a decade. They were planning to get married at the Arva Flour Mill, which Matthews operated with his brother, Mike.

A celebration of Matthew’s life will take place at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre, 263 Main St., Lucan on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.