Food drives aims to restock Saskatoon Food Bank warehouse

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre has seen a recent increase in demand for emergency food hampers.

On Saturday, it held its 12th annual city-wide food drive with an important goal.

They wanted to collect 100,000 pounds of food.

“We’ve been waiting and holding on for the food drive. The food drive is most needed to restock the warehouse at this time,” Laurie O’Connor, the executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank, said.

“We were getting very very low on stock.”

Volunteers were out in neighbourhoods collecting non-perishable items.

If you weren’t visited by a volunteer, you can still donate at your local grocery store.

More than 22,000 people use the food bank each month, nearly half of them children.

When children are out of school, those donations become even more critical.

“The summer months are an especially difficult time for many families,” O’Conner said.

“This food drive helps ensure that we have enough food to support those families in need.”

The results of the food drive will be released on Monday.