Why Australia would tell Trudeau to forget his national carbon tax

Today, Australian member of the State of Victoria parliament Brad Battin joins Calgary CPC MP Michelle Rempel. The Trudeau government’s attempts to change the way parliament does business, including PM availability to answer questions from MPs will be one issue. What would happen in Australia if the PM decided similarly? Mr. Battin will explain.

Also, Australia dropped its national carbon tax in 2014. Brad Battin will explain why.

Anita Kranjk co-founder of Pig Save Ontario joins us, along with Emily Lavender of PETA Canada. Kranjk found not guilty in court for giving water to pigs on the way to the slaughterhouse. And Quebec police shot and killed a dog which was not threatening, according to a witness. Police say the dog threatened them while arresting the dog’s master.

De-policing. According to the FBI, there is a growing anti-police hostility “becoming the new norm” as officers have been targeted for ambush while they increasingly believe police are not receiving support from politicians. I’ll speak with Michael Elliot, president, Alberta Federation of Police Associations. Canadian police officers have been threatened by mobs. Will police stop being proactive and what’s the cost of such a decision to you and your family?

Global News European Bureau Chief Jeff Semple will join us from Paris on the day of the country’s presidential election. Macron or Le Pen?

And Kenneth Green of the Fraser Institute will share why Canada’s attempts at carbon taxation are not working to the benefit of Canadians and are so far just another tax.

Join us and call in to 800.263.2428.

Roy