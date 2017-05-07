Museum London marks construction on Centre at the Forks with party

Museum London is celebrating the construction of the Centre at the Forks with a free party Sunday.

The Hard Hat Art Party will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Several interactive activities will be set up for guests to take part in, including a virtual reality tour that will allow attendees to see what the Centre at the Forks will look like when construction is complete.

More than $1.36 million in funding is also scheduled to be announced at the event at 3:00 pm, officials said in a media release.

Local artist Billy Bert Young has turned part of the construction boarding into a large mural for members of the community to paint.

Guests will also be able to contribute to a time capsule being created for the centre. They will be able to take pictures at a photo booth and can share their wishes for the new space.

The Centre at the Forks was billed as an innovative arts incubator for the city when a $3.5 million fundraising campaign was launched by the museum in September. Construction on the new space, which will be housed within an expansion to the existing museum building, began earlier this year.