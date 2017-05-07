Police issue advisory after coyote pack spotted in north London

Residents near the wooded area northwest of Richmond Street and Western Road are being asked by police to keep pets on a leash and to travel with caution after a pack of coyotes were spotted Saturday along a walking path near the river.

Officers were called to the area in north London around 10:45 a.m. following a report of multiple coyote sightings, police said.

At the scene, officers located a woman who directed them to a walking path along the river. There, police located five to six coyotes with light white/grey fur travelling in a pack. The animals, weighing approximately 45 to 50 pounds, presented themselves aggressively and didn’t appear to be afraid of humans, police said.

“The London Police want the public to keep a lookout for similar animal activity in this area,” police said, adding that Animal Control has been made aware of the sighting.

No further information has been released.