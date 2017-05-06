Protesters march in downtown Edmonton to oppose supervised injection sites plan
About 100 people gathered in downtown Edmonton Saturday morning to take part in a march and rally expressing concern and anger over city council’s decision to plan for concentrating supervised injection sites north of the downtown core.
“One thing we are really, really, really upset about is whatever the consultation process they talk about, not even one Chinese involved,” Barbara Fung of the Chinese Benevolent Association said earlier this week.
READ MORE: Opponents of safe injection services near Edmonton’s Chinatown plan protest
On Tuesday, councillors voted 10-1 to take the next step in the process for allowing supervised injection services and have a letter sent to Health Canada offering support.
Medically supervised injection services for Edmonton drug users are being planned for four locations: Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Society (Medically supervised injection services will also be offered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, but only for patients).
Fung said the city’s Chinese community did not even know council planned to discuss the letter until a few days before the public hearing, which began Monday.
The march began at Canada Place and will move on to city hall.
Earlier this year, a survey was conducted with residents and businesses close to agencies that will be offering the services. Questions were raised about the close proximity of the sites, however, 74 per cent of the 1,869 respondents agreed with the proposed approach.
More to come…
-With files from 630 CHED’s Scott Johnston.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.