Protesters march in downtown Edmonton to oppose supervised injection sites plan

About 100 people gathered in downtown Edmonton Saturday morning to take part in a march and rally expressing concern and anger over city council’s decision to plan for concentrating supervised injection sites north of the downtown core.

“One thing we are really, really, really upset about is whatever the consultation process they talk about, not even one Chinese involved,” Barbara Fung of the Chinese Benevolent Association said earlier this week.

READ MORE: Opponents of safe injection services near Edmonton’s Chinatown plan protest

On Tuesday, councillors voted 10-1 to take the next step in the process for allowing supervised injection services and have a letter sent to Health Canada offering support.

Medically supervised injection services for Edmonton drug users are being planned for four locations: Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Society (Medically supervised injection services will also be offered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, but only for patients).

Fung said the city’s Chinese community did not even know council planned to discuss the letter until a few days before the public hearing, which began Monday.

The march began at Canada Place and will move on to city hall.

At #yeg city hall, there'll be a few speeches from MP Kerry diotte and councillor caterina. #yegcc pic.twitter.com/nIWuNYMxGJ — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) May 6, 2017

There's roughly around 100 ppl here so far. Protesters heading to city hall. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/B2wLYawpQX — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) May 6, 2017

Main concerns are the way consultation was conducted and chair of Chinese benevolent asso admits it is NIMBY-ism. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/netG0L0cA5 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) May 6, 2017

#yeg Chinese community gathering for a rally to protest city's move towards safe injection sites. #yegcc pic.twitter.com/ImEoPsmjI5 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) May 6, 2017

Earlier this year, a survey was conducted with residents and businesses close to agencies that will be offering the services. Questions were raised about the close proximity of the sites, however, 74 per cent of the 1,869 respondents agreed with the proposed approach.

More to come…

-With files from 630 CHED’s Scott Johnston.