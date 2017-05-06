Fatal Collision
Man killed in collision near Okotoks

A man was killed early Saturday morning after his SUV collided with a vehicle on Highway 2A, north of Okotoks.

Paramedics said the victim died at the scene.

A second man, in his 40s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

He suffered numerous non life-threatening, soft-tissue injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

RCMP are investigating.

