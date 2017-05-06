Man killed in collision near Okotoks
A A
A man was killed early Saturday morning after his SUV collided with a vehicle on Highway 2A, north of Okotoks.
Paramedics said the victim died at the scene.
A second man, in his 40s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.
He suffered numerous non life-threatening, soft-tissue injuries.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
RCMP are investigating.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.