Argument breaks out as federal Conservatives meet in Emerson to demand action

EMERSON — The provincial and federal Conservatives are calling on Trudeau’s Liberals to address illegal border crossings of the Manitoba border by amending the safe third country agreement between the United States and Canada.

Provencher MP Ted Falk and Michelle Rempel, Conservative immigration critic, were in Emerson on Friday to make the announcement.

Rempel said the federal government should change legislation to close what they call a loophole that allows those who illegally cross the Canada/U.S. border to apply for asylum status.

However before the Conservative event even began Ralph Goodale’s office issued a statement saying the suggestions the tories have offered so far aren’t realistic solutions.

Rempel and Falk also asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tour the Emerson area.

More than a dozen Emerson residents were at the news conference. At least one argument broke out between them about what the government should do about the illegal border crossings.

Most supported the Conservatives’ position that something needs to change with the safe third country agreement.

Refugee groups say almost 500 asylum seekers have crossed the border so far this year.