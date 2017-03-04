Town of Emerson, Manitoba receives federal government compensation for local funds spent on asylum seekers

EMERSON, Man. — The Federal Government has promised Emerson, Manitoba monetary support following the recent influx of asylum seekers crossing through the small border town.

On Saturday morning, the federal government made its first official visit to Emerson since the recent influx of asylum seekers crossing through from the US in to Manitoba.

The RCMP said as of Saturday 183 people had made the trek across the border in to Emerson.

Many of the 183 asylum seekers have been received by the local volunteer firefighters and community members. Town officials say the resources used during the influx in the last two months has put a strain on the community.

The Federal Government responded to the concern Saturday.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety, said Emerson would be receiving $30,000 from the government to compensate for the depletion of funds in the town after a lot of dollars had been re allocated to immediately helping asylum seekers crossing through.

