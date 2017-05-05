Saskatoon to host 2017 Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp

The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed Friday that they will once again be holding training camp in Saskatoon.

Training camp will kick off at the University of Saskatchewan’s Griffiths Stadium on May 28.

Their first mock game and Rider Fan Day will take place on June 3 at Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

This will mark the fifth straight season the team has travelled to Saskatoon to hold training camp.

The Riders’ first pre-season game is against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 10 at Regina’s new Mosaic Stadium.