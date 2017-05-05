Politics
May 5, 2017

Donald Trump averts government shutdown with $1.2 trillion spending bill

By Staff Reuters
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $1.2 trillion spending bill approved by Congress, averting a government shutdown that would have begun at midnight.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaking to reporters at a regular media briefing, confirmed the president had signed the bill.

