Hundreds of lightning bolts dance through the Okanagan; take a look
A spectacular light show played out in the skies over the Okanagan Thursday night as a large thunderstorm moved through the region.
Bolts of lightning flashed, thunder rolled out loudly and rain fell in sheets.
The storm caused flooding problems in West Kelowna and along Westside Road near Fintry where rapidly swollen creeks overflowed their banks.
