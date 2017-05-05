Comedian, actor Joey Elias brings laughter to Global News Morning

Montrealer Joey Elias got his start in comedy when he was 19 years old.

Twenty-five years later, he’s still gracing the stage to tell jokes and make people laugh.

As a comedian, Elias uses his profession to give back, often taking part in fundraisers.

He joined anchor Laura Casella and weather specialist Kim Sullivan as a guest host on Global News Morning in Montreal.

How did you become a comedian?

I lost a bet to a buddy in a game of pool.

He knew I was writing material and he bet me that I’d have to go up and perform on an amateur performance night.

I got invited back and from there I just kept working.

When did you start giving back?

I give because that’s the way I was brought up, help out as much as you can.

Growing up, my parents were helping out around the community.

There was something called Comedy With A Cause that opened my eyes that I could give back through comedy.

Why not raise money while having a laugh?

What’s it like being a comedian?

Every day, you try finding something to write about. There’s no shortage of what to write about.

It’s just a matter of making it universally funny, finding that common ground between you and the audience.

What advice would you give to people coming up in the business?

Patience. I know everybody wants to jump a level, it really is a very slow process to make sure you don’t want to peak early before you’re ready.

It’s time consuming, but the reward at the end is amazing. When a joke works, at the end, the payoff is just great. Laughter is the best medicine.