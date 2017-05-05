Jury enters day 2 of deliberations in case of fatal Calgary gas-and-dash hit and run

The jury will enter its second day of deliberations Friday in the case of the man accused of killing Calgary mother Maryam Rashidi.

Joshua Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder in Rashidi’s death.

Rashidi died after being run over June 7, 2015.

She was working at the Centex on 16 Avenue in northwest Calgary, and ran after a truck that took off without paying for $113 worth of fuel.

The 12 jurors deliberated for nearly six hours Thursday, following detailed instructions from Queen’s Bench Justice Alan Macleod.

The jury has been tasked with deciding if the death of Rashidi was murder or manslaughter.

Defence lawyer Kim Ross admitted Mitchell is guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter, but argued the 22-year-old didn’t have the specific intent to kill.

“He didn’t have the specific intent to kill,” Ross said.

“The evidence is clear he was trying to avoid Rashidi. He was not trying to kill her.”

But the Crown maintains this was no accident, and told the jury Mitchell should be found guilty of murder.

“Did he want her to die? I suggest the answer is no… but that doesn’t alleviate him of responsibility for murder,” prosecutor Jonathan Hak told the jury.

“He made the decision to drive through, and over her.”

“He had the power of life and death over Maryam, and he chose death.”

The jury is made up of seven women and five men.