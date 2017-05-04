Brandon Wheat Kings select Ridly Greig in first round of WHL Bantam Draft

The Brandon Wheat Kings used their top pick at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft to select Ridly Greig eighth overall.

The Lethbridge Golden Hawks forward averaged more than two points per game last season, finishing with 22 goals and 49 assists in 35 games. Greig has put up 113 points in 71 games during his two years playing at the bantam level.

“We think he’s the smartest player in the draft,” Wheat Kings director of scouting Darren Ritchie said in a statement.

“Our priority was getting hockey smarts at the top and speed and that is what this guy has.”

Winnipegger Seth Jarvis was the top Manitoba player selected in the draft. The Portland Winterhawks picked the Rink Hockey Academy forward 11th overall. Brandon defenceman Daemon Hunt was also chosen in the opening round, going 15th overall to the Moose Jaw Warriors. A total of 26 Manitobans were drafted.