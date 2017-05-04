Sobeys Liquor announces 2nd Saskatoon location

Saskatoon customers are one step closer to having another Sobeys Liquor store as the company announced its second location in the city on Wednesday.

It will be built near the Sobeys grocery store at Preston Crossing and is expected to open in the fall.

READ MORE: New privately owned liquor store opening up in Regina

Sobeys Liquor was awarded nine locations as part of the request for proposal (RFP) process to expand the private liquor retailing model in the province.

“We’re extremely pleased with the outcome of the RFP process and continuing to serve the needs of our valued customers in Saskatchewan,” Brent Newman, Sobeys vice-president of community and liquor operations, said in a press release.

“Customers have responded favourably to the private store model and our offer from day one, and this is a fantastic opportunity to expand into markets where there is growing demand from customers for what our brand has to offer.”

Sobeys is also set to open eight additional liquor stores in Regina, Battleford, Emerald Park/White City, Kindersley, Melville, Moose Jaw, Tisdale and Yorkton.