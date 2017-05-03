‘Happy Days’ cast reunites to remember Erin Moran

Several prominent members of the Happy Days cast gathered to remember former co-star Erin Moran who died on April 22.

Ron Howard, Scott Baio, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Don Most all attended a memorial for Moran.

Scott Baio posted a group shot of the stars gathered at the memorial on Twitter.

Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on the sitcom, died after a battle with Squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

After Moran’s death, Howard, who played her brother Richie Cunningham on the show, said on Twitter, “I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens.”

Moran played the same character in the early ’80s sitcom Joanie Loves Chachi, a short-lived spinoff with Happy Days co-star Baio.

Baio got himself into hot water when he initially suggested “drugs or drink” led to her death.

He later apologized for his comments, which came just hours before a coroner’s report was released which revealed how Moran died.

Henry Winkler, who played Arthur Fonzarelli on the show was the only noticeable absence from the reunion. The Fonz was promoting his children’s book Here’s Hank: Hooray! My Butt Left the Bench!, according to US Weekly.