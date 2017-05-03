Firefighters battle grass fire near Langdon
Firefighters were called to a grass fire near the hamlet of Langdon around 4 p.m., Wednesday.
The flames sparked near the railroad tracks close to both the communities of Langdon and Indus.
Firefighters said the fire is about three kilometres in size.
Crews from both Balzac and Langdon were called to battle the flames.
More to come.
