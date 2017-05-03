Langdon grass fire
May 3, 2017 7:49 pm

Firefighters battle grass fire near Langdon

By Reporter  Global News

Global1 captured this footage of fire crews battling a fire near Indus.

Firefighters were called to a grass fire near the hamlet of Langdon around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

The flames sparked near the railroad tracks close to both the communities of Langdon and Indus.

Firefighters said the fire is about three kilometres in size.

Crews from both Balzac and Langdon were called to battle the flames.

 

More to come.

