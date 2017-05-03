Environment
May 3, 2017 3:17 pm

New Brunswick government approves air quality for Irving mill in Saint John

By Staff The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick government have issued a Class 1 air quality approval for the Irving Pulp and Paper Mill in Saint John, N.B.

The company’s current approval expires on May 31st, with the new one taking effect on June 1st.

The approval follows consultations that included a four-month public review.

Irving Pulp and Paper operates a complex that consists of a kraft pulp mill that has a production rate of about one-thousand air-dry tonnes per day, and a tissue mill that has a production rate of about 200 machine-dry tonnes per day.

