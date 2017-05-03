Entertainment
May 3, 2017 2:57 pm

Just for Laughs 2017 lineup: Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart among headliners

By Staff The Canadian Press

Host Jerry Seinfeld and actor Kevin Hart attends the Inaugural Los Angeles Fatherhood Lunch to Benefit Baby Buggy hosted by Jerry Seinfeld at The Palm Restaurant on March 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Baby Buggy
A A

Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah are among the comedy stars headlining this summer’s Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Seinfeld will make his first appearance at the event since 1989 when he shares the stage with French-Moroccan comedian Gad Elmaleh at the Bell Centre on July 26.

Story continues below

Hart will team with the festival for Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts, in search of the funniest short films from across North America — which could be selected to stream on his Laugh Out Loud website launching this summer.

READ MORE: Chris Rock announces sole Canadian date on his Total Blackout tour – and it’s in Vancouver

Noah will have two performances at Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts on July 28, followed by a live conversation at the Grand Salon Opera at the Hyatt Regency Montreal on July 29.

The first slate of performers announced Wednesday also includes writer and filmmaker Judd Apatow, actor David Spade and Laverne Cox of Orange is the New Black fame, along with homegrown stars Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer and Montreal’s Sugar Sammy.

Danny McBride and the cast of HBO comedy series Vice Principals, and John Mulaney and Ali Wong are also slated to make appearances.

The 35th edition of the festival runs from July 12 to 31.
Report an error
2017 just for laughs
just for laughs 2017
just for laughs 2017 acts
just for laughs 2017 lineup
just for laughs 2017 tickets
just for laughs acts
just for laughs lineup
just for laughs montreal 2017
just for laughs performers
just for laughs tickets
tickets just for laughs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News