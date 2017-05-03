Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 3

Happy Wednesday!

Statistics Canada’s latest 2016 census release

David Akin, Chief Political Correspondent at Global News, discusses the latest Census release.

Despite increasing awareness of violence and sexual assault against women, Canadians don't think there will be change in what woman of the next generation will face. Paulette Senior, President and CEO of the foundation, discusses the findings.



Wednesday Political Panel

Today’s panel focused on:

1. Minister Sajjan controversy: Is the opposition right to demand his resignation? What is the standard for that? Can he lead the troops if he loses their confidence?

2. Senator Meredith controversy: Is expulsion the right recommendation? Can the Senate expel him? What is the process?

3. Conservative Leadership race: Heading into the last few weeks, Maxime Bernier is leading. What could stop him from winning?



Panelists:

Christo Aivalis, Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour and political history, adjunct professor at Queen’s University

Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour and political history, adjunct professor at Queen’s University Joe Oliver, Former Minister of Finance and Minister of Natural Resources

Former Minister of Finance and Minister of Natural Resources Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group

B.C. professor gains international attention with technique that helps you fall asleep

Dr. Luc P. Beaudoin, adjunct professor of Cognitive Science and of Education at Simon Fraser University, as well as founder of CogSci Apps and CogZest, has gained international attention on his sleep trick and app – among those, Oprah Winfrey. He tells us all about it.



