Date set for 2017 WE Day Alberta event in Calgary

Organizers have unveiled the date for this year’s WE Day Alberta event.

The annual gathering, which celebrates the difference young people make through volunteerism, takes place in 14 cities across the US, Canada and the U.K.

WE Day Alberta 2017 is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Saddledome in Calgary.

READ MORE: 2016 WE Day Alberta lineup: Chris Hadfield, Classified and Brett Kissel among presenters

In 2016, organizers said 16,000 students and educators from over 700 schools attended WE Day Alberta.

Canadian Paralympian Rick Hansen and astronaut Chris Hadfield were among the speakers who attended the 2016 event, along with performers Brett Kissel, Lindsay Ell and Classified.