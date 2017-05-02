Kelowna Rockets Dube gets tryout contract

The Stockton Heat, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, announced today that Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube has been added to the Heat roster on an amateur tryout contract.

Dube, a native of Cochrane, AB, was selected by the Flames in the second round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. After missing almost the entire first half of the season due to injury, Dube finished fifth on the Rockets in points (55) and averaged 1.38 points-per-game during the regular season. With 21 points in 16 playoff games, Dube is currently tied for seventh in WHL playoff points. He led Kelowna with 14 assists, tied for second on the team with 21 points, and was third on the club with 7 goals in the post season.

Dube joins the Heat in the midst of a playoff run as they play a decisive Game 5 against former Rockets teammate Rourke Chartier and the San Jose Barracuda tonight at 7:00 at the SAP Center in San Jose. The best-of-five series is knotted at 2-2.

Dube will be joining former Rockets Head Coach Ryan Huska. Huska was an assistant coach from 2002-2007 with Kelowna before taking over as Head Coach from 2007-2014. Huska then left the WHL to pursue a coaching career in the AHL. Dube played one playoff game under Huska during the 2014 WHL Playoffs.