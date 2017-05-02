Number of dead dogs found in Quebec town climbs to 27

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are at a loss to explain the discovery of over two dozen rotting dog carcasses on the outskirts of a town near Quebec City in recent days.

READ MORE: Dead dog found amongst trash in Okanagan back country

Sgt. Helene Nepton said eight more dead animals were discovered by a resident on Monday in Cap-Sante, about 50 kilometres southwest of the provincial capital.

That’s in addition to 19 others reported by another resident in late April.

READ MORE: Footage shows 2 people throwing dead dog in Coquitlam dumpster

Nepton says all 27 appear to be dogs and there are few clues to explain what happened to them.

She says an examination will be done on the carcasses, which appear to have been lying in the area for at least six months.