Slidey Slides
May 2, 2017 11:33 am
Updated: May 2, 2017 11:54 am

Vancouver Park Board approves renaming play space ‘Slidey Slides’

The Vancouver Park Board has approved a motion to rename a park next to Playland.

On Monday night, the board approved renaming the play space Slidey Slides.

The small park and play area, currently called Plateau Park Playground, is located west of Empire Fields in Hastings Park, beside Playland.

Some members of the board questioned whether the funny name would pass the test of time but it was still approved.

The suggestion for the name came from students at a local daycare.

“The kids and the families are overjoyed,” said Alison Lake from Hastings Park Childcare Centre.

“For grownups to take children’s ideas seriously, I think the park board has given us the best opportunity to show how that can be done. I think they’ve come up with such a good name. I’m really proud of our kids.”

Eyebrows were also raised when the park board voted to rename a small park in Vancouver Dude Chilling Park a few years ago.

