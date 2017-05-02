Sports
May 2, 2017 12:47 pm

Portage la Prairie to host first mixed doubles curling trials for 2018 Winter Olympics

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Portage la Prairie will host the first Canadian mixed doubles curling trials for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — The road to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will pass through Portage la Prairie, Man.

The southern Manitoba city will host Canada’s first mixed doubles curling trials from Jan. 2-7 at Stride Place. The event will determine which team will wear the maple leaf at the 2018 Games.

Mixed doubles curling will make its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Winnipegger Reid Carruthers helped Canada qualify for the Olympic Games with a silver medal finish at this past weekend’s World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

