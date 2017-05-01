Delta Airlines pilot reinstated after video shows him breaking up a fight

Delta Airlines has re-instated a pilot after suspending him from duty following a fight he was involved with at the Atlanta airport.

In two videos posted by TMZ, two women are seen fighting in a hallway at the airport. Another woman appears to join in.

One woman is put in a headlock when the pilot intervenes – punching the arm of the woman who is using the headlock, appearing to dislodge her arm, before walking away.

The pilot was removed from duty last week, pending an investigation into the incident, Delta spokesperson Brian Kruse told Global News in an email. Law enforcement was also called to investigate.

“The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

TMZ reports that no one involved chose to press charges.

It’s the latest in a series of press for Delta; last week a man was kicked off a flight for using the bathroom while sitting on the tarmac.

Other airlines have also been in hot water for kicking passengers off flights after overbooking.

