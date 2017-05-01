Rain, rain go away: Fourth wettest April on record for Metro Vancouver

For the past few months Metro Vancouver has been striving to be the reigning champion when it comes to rainfall records.

While it was predicted that last month would prove to be one of the wettest Aprils in the record books, it turns out the amount of rainfall that fell was just shy of the mark and ended up coming in at number four.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says the Vancouver Airport confirmed Monday morning that April had 21 days of rain; which is six days more than the average number for the month.

The total rainfall for April was 134 millimetres; which is a far cry from April averages of 89 millimetres but still not enough to take top spot in the record books.

Madryga says this is the fourth wettest April on record, since 1937. The number one spot in the record books still stays at 172 millimetres in 1996, followed by 143 millimetres in 1983 and 140 millimetres in 2003.

He chalks it up to the dull and moist weather Metro Vancouver experienced in March, which did take top honours of being the dreariest month since record keeping began, rolling in and staying through April. March also broke a 61-year-old rainfall record, when 29.6 millimetres fell at the Vancouver Airport in one day.

Ironically things haven’t changed much for the start May.

Madryga says showers are expected on Monday but will give way to drier weather in the evening and into Tuesday.

But, he says, don’t put those wellies or brollies away just yet, as more rain will sweep in on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Good weather news for Thursday since sunshine will drive the temperatures into the low 20s.

~ with files from Amy Judd