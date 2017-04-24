April in Metro Vancouver is on track to be one of the wettest in the record books

It appears Metro Vancouver is on track to be one of the wettest Aprils in the record books.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says rainfall totals for the month include 173 millimetres in West Vancouver, 150 millimetres in Stanley Park and 121 millimetres in White Rock.

At the Vancouver Airport, 125 millimetres of rain has already fallen so far, compared to the average of 67 millimetres to this point in April.

The record for April rainfall at the airport is 172 millimetres in 1996, followed by 143 millimetres in 1981 and 140 millimetres in 2003.

This month follows the dreariest month Metro Vancouver has had since record keeping began in 1951.

Madryga says total sunshine in March reached a mere 70.5 hours, roughly half of the long term average of 135 hours.

March also broke a 61-year-old rainfall record, when 29.6 millimetres fell at the Vancouver Airport on one day.