More rain has already fallen in Metro Vancouver than April average

It has been a wet April so far for B.C.’s Lower Mainland residents and we’ve already surpassed the average amount of rain for the whole month.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says rainfall so far in April has reached 90 millimetres at the Vancouver Airport, which exceeds the normal of 88 millimetres for the entire month of April.

And the rain isn’t over yet.

Madryga says rain is tapering quickly this morning but a few showers will come and go through the rest of Thursday. More cool weather will remain into early Saturday, along with some showers.

Madryga says the brightest and warmest day of the next five will likely be Easter Sunday as high pressure builds and afternoon temperatures rise into the mid-teens.

However, the rain will return for the remainder of April, it just remains to be seen how much.

So far, the Lower Mainland is faring better than March.

Since Environment Canada started keeping records in 1951, this March was the gloomiest on record. Madryga says total sunshine in March reached a mere 70.5 hours, roughly half of the long term average of 135 hours.

March also broke a 61-year-old rainfall record, when 29.6 millimetres fell at the Vancouver Airport in one day.

In total in March, 206 millimetres of rain fell at the Vancouver Airport, including 5.6 centimetres of snow.

Madryga says this was well above the average of 115 millimetres, but it ended as the third-wettest March since rainfall records began in 1937.