Structure fire on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation treated as suspicious

Members of Shellbrook RCMP investigating a structure fire on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation say it’s being treated as suspicious.

At around 3:40 a.m. CT on April 17, police were called to the reserve and found the social development building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the community worked to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings while other crews were dispatched from Saskatchewan emergency management and fire safety in Prince Albert.

In the end, the social development building was a total loss. No one was hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is approximately 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.