March 8, 2017
Updated: March 8, 2017

House goes up in flames on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP say the Loon Lake Fire Department responded to a blaze on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Tuesday.

Loon Lake, Sask., RCMP say no one was inside a house that caught fire on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Police were called to the blaze at around 10:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found flames and heavy smoke coming off the building.

Loon Lake RCMP officials said the responding members could not enter the residence, but called out repeatedly to see if there were occupants inside.

No one was located in the house.

Officials said a woman and three children were not home during the fire and have all been accounted for.

The Loon Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

Global News