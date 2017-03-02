Two pulled from Sask. First Nation house fire by RCMP

One man was injured in a house fire that RCMP discovered while responding to a possible assault on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Wednesday evening.

At around 6:20 p.m., Loon Lake RCMP responded to a complaint of a potential assault at a residence on the First Nation. When officers arrived, they found the house on fire.

Two RCMP members entered the house and found one woman. She was safely removed and was not injured.

The officers then went back into the house and helped a man leave the residence. They returned to search for other people on the main floor and the basement. No one else was found.

When the officers left the house, they discovered the man went back in. Police said the house was engulfed in flames at this point and couldn’t be entered. However, one of the officers boosted the other up the bedroom window of the main floor and the man was pulled out.

The man was taken by EMS to Meadow Lake Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officers were not injured but suffered from minor smoke inhalation.

“Our members never know what they might encounter in the course of responding to a call,” Supt. Larry Wilson, the RCMP North District commander said in a

statement.

“In this case, they put their own personal safety at risk to help others.”

The Loon Lake Fire Department also responded and the cause of the fire is under investigation.