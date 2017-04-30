Gary Burrill
April 30, 2017 1:02 pm
Updated: April 30, 2017 1:13 pm

Gary Burrill: The clergyman at the helm of Nova Scotia’s New Democrats

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gary Burrill, centre, celebrates with supporters following his election as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party during the party convention, in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A A

The Liberals called a provincial election for Nova Scotia on May 30. Here is a quick look at the man hoping to lead the New Democratic Party to victory.

Name: Gary Burrill

Party: New Democratic Party

Age: 61

Hometown: Woodstock, N.B. (with family roots in Yarmouth, N.S.)

Job before politics: The social justice advocate and graduate of Queen’s and Harvard was ordained as a United Church minister in 1992.

Leadership history: Elected leader in 2016 without a seat; he was an NDP backbencher for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley from 2009 to 2013.

Story continues below

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Notable moment: Beat out two sitting MLAs in the leadership race: Perceived frontrunner MLA Dave Wilson, a former cabinet minister, as well as MLA Lenore Zann.

Spotted in his office: A photo of Jamie McLachlan, a Cape Breton coalminer, union leader and labour advocate, and a photo of the home of Joseph Howe, provincial politician, newspaperman and public servant.

Quote: “We are in a new moment. The best way forward is investing in the real lives of real people.”

WATCH: N.S. NDP Leader Gary Burrill announces new caucus positions

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Gary Burrill
Jamie Baillie
Nova Scotia Election
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Liberals
Nova Scotia NDP
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives
Nova Scotia Votes
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News