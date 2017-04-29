Fatal Collision
Man killed in fatal crash on Highway 23 near Vulcan

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and car at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 529, just north of Champion, Alta. at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics said one person was killed and another was injured.

A man, the lone occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS.

The lone one occupant in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Vulcan Community Health Centre with serious injuries, but is considered stable and in non-life threatening condition.

EMS said they are unaware of the factors which led to the collision.

