‘You said it:’ TTC launches etiquette campaign using real posts from social media
If you have gone on social media to vent about the behaviour of TTC riders, there’s a chance you could be featured in a new campaign being launched by the transit agency.
The ‘You Said It’ system-wide ad campaign, which is scheduled to launch next week and run indefinitely, will be using real tweets from riders to target negative customer behaviour.
“Why do people think that a seat is an acceptable place for their dirty shoes and feet? #TTC,” a poster reads, featuring an April tweet by Bobby Gholami, with the tag line, “You said it. Please don’t put your feet on the seats.”
“Dear TTC subway passengers if it’s not an emergency don’t press the emergency alarm thank you,” another poster featuring a November tweet from Tony Brouwer reads.
The TTC will be rolling out eight separate ads.
Sue Motahedin, head of the TTC’s customer service centre, said the transit agency receives a variety of messages on Twitter about etiquette-related issues.
“Some of the tweets are about trespassing on subway tracks, not giving up priority seating, putting your bag on a seat not allowing someone to sit there,” she told AM640.
“We’re hoping that by using our customers’ voice, people will connect with them and see … maybe there is a behaviour that they can modify to help make the TTC more enjoyable for everybody.”
