Oilers vs. Ducks: Edmonton’s adventures in Anaheim for NHL playoffs

For the first time in 11 years, the Edmonton Oilers have made the playoffs. The team already won Round 1 against the Sharks and is now facing the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2.

Global Edmonton has a crew in Anaheim to cover all the angles of the players, the games, the atmosphere and – of course – the fans.

A huge contingent of Oilers fans have made the trip south to cheer on their team and experience #OrangeCrush in person.

Global Sports anchor Kevin Karius has been following all the story lines and meeting some new friends along the way.

Watch below: Kevin Karius caught up with some very special Edmonton Oilers fans in Anaheim. These two guys have a close connection to one of the players.

Watch below: Ever since Wayne Gretzky came back into the Edmonton Oilers organization, the Great One has seemingly bolstered this team in many ways. Kevin Karius explains.

Watch below: The Oilers’ Matt Benning used to play alongside the Ducks’ Josh Manson at Northeastern University. In fact, as Kevin Karius explains, their connection spans as far back as their fathers.

Watch below: Game 1 between Edmonton and Anaheim was feisty. Milan Lucic talks about Getzlaf and Patrick Maroon talks about McDavid.

Watch below: Dozens of Edmonton Oilers fans packed a pub across the street from the Honda Center in Anaheim Friday night ahead of Game 2 against the Ducks. Kevin Karius is live in Anaheim.

Watch below: Game 2 between the Oilers and Ducks goes down in Anaheim Friday night. Kevin Karius is in Anaheim to tee up the game, which will see a noticeable change to the Ducks’ lineup.

Watch below: Many Oilers fans are in Anaheim tonight enjoying the heat and preparing for tomorrow night’s game. Among them? Our very own Kevin Karius.

Watch below: Kevin Karius is in Anaheim ahead of Game 2 of Oilers vs. Ducks. He speaks to the three stars of Game 1 and what the support from home means to the players.

Watch below: Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl has been excellent against the Anaheim Ducks this season and that was also the case Wednesday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Kevin Karius has a closer look.

Watch below: The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 in Game 1 of their second round series. Kevin Karius has the post game reaction from Anaheim.