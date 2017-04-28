anaheim ducks
April 28, 2017 11:25 pm
Updated: April 28, 2017 11:31 pm

Oilers vs. Ducks: Edmonton’s adventures in Anaheim for NHL playoffs

By Web Producer  Global News

Kevin Karius interviews Milan Lucic's cousin and friend outside Anaheim's Honda Center ahead of Game 2 on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Global News
For the first time in 11 years, the Edmonton Oilers have made the playoffs. The team already won Round 1 against the Sharks and is now facing the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks, advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs 

Global Edmonton has a crew in Anaheim to cover all the angles of the players, the games, the atmosphere and – of course – the fans.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fans gear up for Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs 

A huge contingent of Oilers fans have made the trip south to cheer on their team and experience #OrangeCrush in person.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ fans catching flights to Anaheim for Game 2 

Global Sports anchor Kevin Karius has been following all the story lines and meeting some new friends along the way.

Watch below: Kevin Karius caught up with some very special Edmonton Oilers fans in Anaheim. These two guys have a close connection to one of the players.

Watch below: Ever since Wayne Gretzky came back into the Edmonton Oilers organization, the Great One has seemingly bolstered this team in many ways. Kevin Karius explains.

Watch below: The Oilers’ Matt Benning used to play alongside the Ducks’ Josh Manson at Northeastern University. In fact, as Kevin Karius explains, their connection spans as far back as their fathers.

Watch below: Game 1 between Edmonton and Anaheim was feisty. Milan Lucic talks about Getzlaf and Patrick Maroon talks about McDavid.

Watch below: Dozens of Edmonton Oilers fans packed a pub across the street from the Honda Center in Anaheim Friday night ahead of Game 2 against the Ducks. Kevin Karius is live in Anaheim.

Watch below: Game 2 between the Oilers and Ducks goes down in Anaheim Friday night. Kevin Karius is in Anaheim to tee up the game, which will see a noticeable change to the Ducks’ lineup.

Watch below: Many Oilers fans are in Anaheim tonight enjoying the heat and preparing for tomorrow night’s game. Among them? Our very own Kevin Karius.

Watch below: Kevin Karius is in Anaheim ahead of Game 2 of Oilers vs. Ducks. He speaks to the three stars of Game 1 and what the support from home means to the players.

Watch below: Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl has been excellent against the Anaheim Ducks this season and that was also the case Wednesday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Kevin Karius has a closer look.

Watch below: The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 in Game 1 of their second round series. Kevin Karius has the post game reaction from Anaheim.

04-28-oilersWR

Oilers fans flock to Honda Centre for Game 2 against Anaheim.

Wes Rosa, Global News
04-28-lucicKK

Milan Lucic’s friends and family show up for Game 2 to cheer on the Oilers against the Ducks.

Kevin Karius, Global News
04-26-oilrally2WR

Oilers fans bring #OrangeCrush to Anaheim on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Wes Rosa, Global News
04-26-oilrally3WR

Oilers fans bring #OrangeCrush to Anaheim on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Wes Rosa, Global News
04-26-oilrally1WR

Oilers fans bring #OrangeCrush to Anaheim on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Wes Rosa, Global News
OilersFansInAnaheim1RESIZED

Edmonton Oilers fans arrive at the Honda Center in Anaheim ahead of Game 1 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Ducks on Wednesday. April 26, 2017.

Wes Rosa/ Global News
Don Iveson

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson chants with the crowd during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Blair Gladue

Super fan Blair Gladue helps pump up the crowd during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
HKN OILERS RALLY 20170420

Oilers fans pack the square during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
HKN OILERS RALLY 20170420

Oilers fans pack the square during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
HKN OILERS RALLY 20170420

Oilers fans pack the square during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Derek Noskey

Derek Noskey gets pumped up during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
HKN OILERS RALLY 20170420

Oilers fans pack the square during the Edmonton Oilers’ Orange Crush community rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Oilers face off against the San Jose Sharks in game five of their first round playoff series Thursday night.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
oilers-rally5

Edmonton Oilers fan rally in Churchill Square Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Chris Scheetz, 630 CHED

