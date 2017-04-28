Donald Trump revives ‘Pocahontas’ nickname in jab against Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Donald Trump has once again referred to Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas;” a term Trump uses as an insult that’s been called racist in the past.

Trump was speaking at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga., on his 99th day in office.

He was talking about having the group’s support if he decides to run for a second term.

“In the next election, you’re going to be swamped with candidates, but you’re not going to be wasting your time,” he said.

“You’ll have plenty of those democrats coming over and you’ll say: ‘No sir, no thank you.'”

“No ma’am,” he followed up with emphasis. “Perhaps ma’am, it may be Pocahontas, remember that.”

“And she is not big for the NRA — that, I can tell you.”

It’s a familiar refrain for Trump, who’s used the name to refer to Warren’s heritage many times before.

Most recently, Trump reportedly taunted the Democrats saying, “Pocahontas is now the face of your party,” sources told CNN in February.

Warren, who has claimed to have Native American heritage, was criticized for not having documentation during her 2012 election campaign.

Trump also used the insult in an email to the Associated Press during his election campaign after Warren called him an “insecure moneygrubber” who doesn’t care whom he hurts.

“Pocahontas is at it again,” Trump wrote in May 2016. “She scammed the people of Massachusetts, and got into institutions because she said she is Native American. She’s one of the least successful senators in the U.S. Senate.”

The insult also came up multiple times during the election, when Trump once said, “I’m doing such a disservice to Pocahontas, it’s so unfair to Pocahontas,” the Washington Post reports.

— With files from the Associated Press