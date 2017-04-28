More parking spaces, fewer loading zones coming to Osborne Village

More parking spaces are expected to make their way into Osborne Village at the cost of several loading zones.

A report coming to the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure next week recommends cutting back on some loading zones, which could free up dozens more parking spots in the area.

Removal along with reducing hours and the size of loading zones would lead to a much needed increase of 35 on-street parking spots during the day, 31 spaces in the evening and five additional spaces on Saturdays, the report said.

The study found approximately 49 loading zones in the village that account for about 176 potential on street spaces.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority (WPA) determined 15 loading zones could be removed entirely, 10 could have their hours of operation reduced to add additional evening parking, and six could have both their size and hours of operation reduced.

The report said the WPA will be moving forward with this process and notifying nearby business owners and residents.