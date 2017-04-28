Open casting call for Calgary Stampede promotional video

The Calgary Stampede is looking for local talent to appear in their promotional video this year.

They’re holding an open casting call on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for anyone “that loves music, is personable and has a great on-camera presence – which is an asset but not required.”

Anyone wanting to audition must be 18 years old and be available for filming for one to three hours on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

The casting call takes place at Stampede Park’s Agriculture Building located at 1800 Stampede Trail, S.E. The entrance is in the building just south of the Saddledome and there will be signs in the area to direct you.

Organizers said they are looking for a variety of concert-goers and personality types dressed casual.

Thirty people will be selected to participate in the promotional video and each person will be compensated with a Stampede package valued at more than $100.

The Calgary Stampede will confirm their casting selection on May 5.

Parking will be limited and organizers recommend arriving early.