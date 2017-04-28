Fox News host who said he enjoys Ivanka Trump’s voice goes on vacation

Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters, who was criticized this week for saying he enjoys Ivanka Trump’s voice, says he’s taking a family vacation until Monday.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Watters announced he’d been gone for several days at the end of Wednesday night’s edition of The Five.

Watters made the comment about Ivanka Trump on Tuesday. He criticized people booing her as she defended her father’s attitude toward women while holding a microphone on stage at an event in Germany. Then he added: “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”

The comment sparked online criticism from MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz.

Watters later explained on Twitter that he was referring to Ivanka Trump’s voice and how it “resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ.”