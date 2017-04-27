Fighting spirits band together in battle against MS

If laughter really is the best medicine, than a local support group out of West Kelowna has it made.

The Westside Wobblers is a group comprised mainly of people fighting Multiple Sclerosis.

Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world. About 100,000 people have the disease that affects the central nervous system, brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. There is no known cure.

Their fighting spirits are just one of the things that joins them together like family.

The Wobblers meet every other Thursday, and have done so for about 12 years.

When there was no one to talk to about their struggles with MS, members said they turn to each other for support and encouragement.

“People with MS really struggle and often feel isolated,” said MS Society of Canada spokesperson Sherry Wezner. “When they get together with others they really have fun. It makes them feel better. It really helps.”

Last year, the Wobblers raised more than $6,000 for MS research at the annual fundraising walk in Kelowna.

To find more information about MS or upcoming fundraisers, here is a link to the MS Society website.