Centennial Academy finds temporary home in two public schools

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) passed a resolution Wednesday night to make room for Centennial Academy students in two of their public schools for the next year, until the private school can find a permanent solution.

The schools are James Lyng in St. Henri, and Marymount Academy in NDG.

Centennial Academy has been renting its current building from the commission Scolaire de Montreal (CDSM) for 40 years.

But now, that lease is up.

The CSDM needs its building back for the growing community in the area.

Centennial Academy has been looking for a new home for six years but to no avail.

“It’s extremely meaningful for a lot of these students. This is a place where they’ve really been able to realize their full potential — 95 per cent of our students have certain learning challenges. Thanks to great faculty, we’ve been able to do amazing things with these kids,” Howard Rosenoff, the vice-chair of Centennial’s board of directors said.

“Thanks to the school board, we hope we can continue to do those things.”

However, it’s not a done deal.

There needs to be a consultation process.

The move hangs on both public schools and the parents.

The schools will provide feedback to the board.

“This is not a decision we make on our own,” chair of the EMSB, Angela Mancini said.

“Our own communities are going to give us feedback. And that’s an important thing for us commissioners to take a look at.”

Parents will have a say June 8 during a public meeting that will be held at 6000 Fielding Avenue.

The EMSB will make a final decision on June 14.