Raffi’s music stands the test of time

Raffi, the children’s performer, has helped me stay employed over the last year.

Seriously. Without the bearded musician’s concert on YouTube, I would arrive to work in a well-worn housecoat with yesterday’s mascara under my eyes. Thanks to “Baby Beluga” and “Peanut Butter Sandwich,” I show up dressed, even if there’s jam on my pant leg.

You see, I have one of “those” kids; the toddler who, without supervision, has a way of getting into something hazardous within .07 of a second. It means getting ready for work in the morning becomes a juggling act of tracking down socks that match and intercepting toddler shenanigans (like throwing toys into the toilet or pulling the cat’s tail). The 30-year-old Raffi concert some dear soul uploaded to YouTube holds my toddler’s attention like nothing else and I get 10 minutes each morning to shower and get dressed.

I am what Raffi calls a Beluga Grad. I grew up with his music and am now raising my son to the same soundtrack. It’s the kind of longevity entertainers go to great lengths to attain. Raffi has done it without having to transform his appearance or compromise his values. I recently sat down with Raffi to find out his secret.